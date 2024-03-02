4,364 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

