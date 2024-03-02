43,495 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 45.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $330,746. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

