3D Energi Limited (ASX:TDO) Insider Noel Newell Purchases 365,000 Shares of Stock

3D Energi Limited (ASX:TDO – Get Free Report) insider Noel Newell purchased 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,345.00 ($12,643.79).

Noel Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Noel Newell purchased 100,000 shares of 3D Energi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$5,200.00 ($3,398.69).

On Tuesday, February 27th, Noel Newell purchased 200,000 shares of 3D Energi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.00 ($6,928.10).

On Friday, December 22nd, Noel Newell 1,000,000 shares of 3D Energi stock.

3D Energi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About 3D Energi

3D Energi Limited explores for and develops upstream oil and gas assets in Australia. It holds 20% interest in the T/49P exploration permit covering an area of 4,960 square kilometers located in the offshore Otway Basin, Tasmania; and 100% interest in the VIC/P74 exploration permit covering an area of 1006 square kilometers located in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Victoria.

