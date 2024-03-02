394,367 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 394,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,759,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

