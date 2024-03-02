2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 2U

2U Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.