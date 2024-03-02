27,155 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 45,454.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

