25,710 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

