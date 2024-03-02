17,746 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.22 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

