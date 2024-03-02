15,595 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

