14,371 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

