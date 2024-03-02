130,250 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.