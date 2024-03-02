1,213 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

AXON opened at $314.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $318.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

