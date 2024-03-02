11,849 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $21.69 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.86.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

