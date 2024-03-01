Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.94 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 5.7 %

ZUO opened at $8.10 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zuora by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 193,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

