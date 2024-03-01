Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.09 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

