Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

