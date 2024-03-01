Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Xperi updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.96 on Friday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
