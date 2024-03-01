Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Xperi updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xperi Price Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.96 on Friday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

