Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $47.20 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,420 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

