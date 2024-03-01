Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

XHR stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

