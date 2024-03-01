WSP Global Inc. (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
WSP Global Trading Up 1.2 %
WSP Global stock opened at C$215.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$190.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$164.32 and a 52-week high of C$217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
