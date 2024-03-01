WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 890 ($11.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.76).

WPP stock opened at GBX 707.20 ($8.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 754.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.14. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,045.50 ($13.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. The company has a market cap of £7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7,072.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. WPP’s payout ratio is 39,000.00%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,239.47). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

