Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,364 shares of company stock worth $106,045,794 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.