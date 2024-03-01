Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after buying an additional 292,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 313,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

