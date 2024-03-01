Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BERY stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.