WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in WNS by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in WNS by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in WNS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 124,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

