Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered Winpak from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$40.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$36.95 and a 12 month high of C$46.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

