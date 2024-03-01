William Blair Weighs in on SES AI Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SES AI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SES AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SES AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. SES AI has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,855.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,242 shares of company stock worth $799,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

