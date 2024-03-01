William Blair Weighs in on Duolingo, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.11.

Duolingo Stock Up 22.2 %

DUOL stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. Duolingo has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.