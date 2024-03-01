William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

View Our Latest Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.