William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $193.40 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

