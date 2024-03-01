William Blair Comments on Astrana Health’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astrana Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

