William Blair Comments on Astrana Health’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Astrana Health has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

