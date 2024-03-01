Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

