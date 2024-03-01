WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

