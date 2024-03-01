White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Roderick Mcillree Buys 6,600,000 Shares

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Roderick Mcillree purchased 6,600,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$99,000.00 ($64,705.88).
Roderick Mcillree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Roderick Mcillree acquired 3,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($23,529.41).
White Cliff Minerals Price Performance
About White Cliff Minerals
