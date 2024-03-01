Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.31.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

