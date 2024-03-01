West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Eric Mark Green Sells 64,132 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $358.36 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,227,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

