WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $17.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $149.32 on Friday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WESCO International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

