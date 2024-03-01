WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $17.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
WESCO International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $149.32 on Friday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WESCO International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
