Wedbush Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

