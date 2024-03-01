Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nuvalent by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.