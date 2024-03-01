Wedbush Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,059,000 after acquiring an additional 818,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

