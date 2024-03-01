Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 3.27% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 217,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,449,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 765.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AVSD opened at $54.87 on Friday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

