Waverly Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.72 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

