Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after acquiring an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

