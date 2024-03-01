Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in DocuSign by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 13.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $8,400,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 64.5% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 213.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

