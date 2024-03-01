Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,573.81 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,598.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,464.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,415.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

