Waverly Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.8 %

UCBI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

