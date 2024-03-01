Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $253.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.