Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.60 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

