Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVOO opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.